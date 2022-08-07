Thomas Tuchel hands Manchester United huge boost over Frenkie de Jong



Manchester United have been added a huge boost in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.

Chelsea were introduced as an alternative destination for the Dutchman in recent weeks, but Thomas Tuchel has poured cold water on the link.

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports (quotes via Metro), he said:

“Yeah, if we can add, we add.

Maybe not necessarily a midfielder as a first option”

While owner Todd Boehly has been in the gazumping game since his self-appointment as temporary Director of Football at Chelsea, it would seem that his manager wants him to redirect his focus in the transfer market.

Chelsea have Jorginho, N’golo Kante, Matteo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, and new signing Carney Chukwuemeka all able to play in Tuchel’s two-man midfield.

As such, while he is adamant that new signings would boost his squad, he appears to be more concerned with his backline.

Chelsea fielded a centre-back trio with a combined age of 100 years yesterday, suggesting his comments that “new energy, new legs, and fresh input” are needed refers to his defence.

With Barcelona’s financial turmoil prohibiting them from registering new players, they ae determined to move De Jong on.

However it would seem that Chelsea are no longer a viable alternative.

Manchester United – in week 13 of their own pursuit – will no doubt see this as a huge boost as they look to secure Erik ten Hag’s top target before the window closes.







