Wayne Rooney says Cristiano Ronaldo should be allowed to leave Man United



Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has urged the club to let Cristiano Ronaldo go.

The Portuguese striker has made headlines this summer after announcing that he wanted to leave United in order to play Champions League football.

And whilst suitors have not exactly been forthcoming, United have remained adamant that their megastar is not for sale.

There is little cover in the centre forward position. Anthony Martial has performed exceptionally well in pre-season but has picked up an injury, leaving Ronaldo as the only recognised striker.

Even so, Rooney thinks United would be better off if they were to allow the 37 year old to leave.

“I think United should let Cristiano Ronaldo go,” Rooney said in The Times.

“ It’s not that Ronaldo can’t play in a Ten Hag team. He can play in any team. Ronny will always score you goals.

“But … United aren’t ready to challenge for the title now, so the aim has to be to build a team that can win the league in the next three to four years, and you have to plan for that.

“If the reports are true that Cristiano wants to leave the club, then United should allow him to go and get a No 9 in who is going to be there for the next three or four years and really help them build a team that can be successful.”

Rooney’s advice to United is in keeping with that of another former Red, Paul Parker, and leading football journalist Henry Winter. However, their opinions are in direct contrast to that of pundit Graeme Souness, who this week wrote that the Red Devils should keep the star at all costs.

Whether or not the club will let Ronaldo go is at the moment a moot point, with no club in the frame to sign him.

So far, the only interest has come from Saudi Arabia and the MLS, which Ronaldo has rejected, and from Turkish outfit Galatasaray, who cannot afford his wages.







