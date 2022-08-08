Adrien Rabiot: Manchester United keen on signing Juventus midfielder



Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus.

According to David Ornstein (The Athletic), The Red Devils have identified Rabiot as a leading candidate to solve their midfield issues.

The 27 year old is into his final year of contract at Juventus and has now emerged as a shock option for Erik ten Hag’s side.

United’s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong has stalled due to the deferred payments Barcelona owe the player.

In July the two clubs agreed a fee of €85 million, with many expecting an imminent transfer.

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta’s public comments about wanting to keep De Jong, coupled with the financial situation, have been the major hold-up for this deal.

Ornstein states:

“United must decide whether they try to close out this proposed signing irrespective of their ongoing attempts to secure Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong or wait to discover how that pursuit finishes before making a decision on Rabiot.”

“They would also need to agree personal terms with the former Paris Saint-Germain player, who is thought to be high among a number of candidates.”

Rabiot would be an interesting pick, one that would certainly divide opinion.

While he would certainly be an upgrade on Scott McTominay and Fred, it is yet to be seen whether he can prove himself at the highest level.

The Frenchman wouldn’t cost a lot so United could be looking at doing this deal irrespective of signing De Jong.