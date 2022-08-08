Cristiano Ronaldo features for Manchester United in 5-1 win against Halifax Town



Manchester United played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against non-league side Halifax Town.

United’s disgruntled striker Cristiano Ronaldo started for his side in the game that took place at Carrington.

Ronaldo’s start against Halifax comes just 24 hours after the Portuguese came off the bench in the second half of United’s opening defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 37-year-old was the Red Devils’ most conspicuous omission, with new signing Christian Eriksen being preferred by Erik ten Hag in a false nine position.

On Ronaldo’s fitness and why he did not start against the Seagulls yesterday, Ten Hag said, “It [Ronaldo’s fitness] takes time, you cannot force it.”

“He has had one week of training so is a little bit more and he has to do more to get fit. This game [against Brighton] will help him with 35/40 minutes.”

“Now we have one week and he will be better next week.”

United’s number seven is in a race against time to be fit enough to face Brentford this weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, United won 5-1 against Halifax.

United’s starting XI was unsurprisingly much changed and consisted of Tom Heaton in goal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Raphael Varane, and Tyrell Malacia.

James Garner, Zidane Iqbal, and Donny van de Beek formed the midfield trio. Alongside Ronaldo, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho also played.

The manager and supporters will be hoping that the training ground friendly will be used as a springboard for an improved performance against Brentford after a disappointing start.

