Fabián Ruiz reaches full agreement with Paris Saint-Germain



Manchester United are set to lose out on another target as Fabián Ruiz edges closer to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish footballer who has enjoyed an outstanding spell in Italy with Serie A side Napoli, will be moving to a new club sooner than people expect.

It was widely reported that Real Madrid were interested in Ruiz either on a free transfer in 2023 or for a small fee this summer.

Manchester United also were keen on the player, but a move didn’t advance as they continued their pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

The Peoples Person reported that the Spanish footballer could be a cheap alternative to the Dutch international but it certainly doesn’t feel like the club acted with any real conviction.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ruiz is now expected to join PSG as the two clubs get ready to complete the final details.

Paris Saint-Germain have full agreement on personal terms with Fabián Ruiz. It's matter of final details with Napoli then deal will be done, Luis Campos on it to anticipate Real Madrid – they want him for free in 2023. 🚨🔵🇪🇸 #PSG PSG and Napoli, also working on Keylor Navas. pic.twitter.com/gJr0811Bcm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2022

The 26-year-old would’ve been a perfect fit and the best alternative for the way Erik ten Hag likes to play.

His performances in big games would’ve helped United considering the lack of talent the club currently have in this position.

The negotiations with between PSG and Ruiz was speedy because Madrid’s interest in the player had stepped up in recent days.

Now the Spanish giants and United will both miss out on such a versatile player with the French giants signing yet another world-class midfielder.

The Red Devils continue to search for a midfielder as the transfer window enters the final weeks with the De Jong saga still ongoing.

