Ibrahim Sangare extends PSV Eindhoven contract despite Manchester United link



Manchester United have suffered a huge blow in pursuit of a defensive midfielder as Ibrahim Sangare extends his contract with PSV.

Throughout the summer, it has been clear that the club needs to sign new midfielders after the departures of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

So far, the club have only signed Christian Eriksen as a replacement for the three midfielders that left at the start of the transfer window.

A defensive midfielder has always been a priority for United fans who desperately want to add options with the departure of Matic, who was the club’s only option in this position.

However, Erik ten Hag is yet to bring in a true defensive midfielder which was a key problem last season.

According to The Sun, Sangare has extended his contract with PSV until June 2027 ruling out any move this summer.

After playing in the Eredivisie, the league Ten Hag dominated for a couple of years, the new boss clearly wanted to bring in someone who he has seen in person before.

However, the Dutch manager will have to look elsewhere after a huge blow in the club’s pursuit for the 24-year-old.

The Ivorian international has already admitted that he has dreams of playing in the Premier League but that won’t be coming true any time soon.

Frenkie de Jong has been the midfielder that the Red Devils have been chasing throughout the summer.

However, although the club have agreed a deal with Barcelona, personal terms seem a long way off before any transfer happens.

The outlet also reports that Leicester could be losing star midfielders Youri Tielemans and James Maddison before the transfer deadline.

The Belgium international has been linked with a move to Manchester as a possible alternative to De Jong.

United go into the closing weeks of the transfer window looking for a new midfielder, winger and possibly a right-back depending on what happens with Aaron Wan-Bissaka

