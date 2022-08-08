Jaap Staam convinced Frenkie de Jong will choose Manchester United over Chelsea



Manchester United have been widely linked with a move for Frenkie de Jong all summer with the Barcelona midfielder being viewed by the club as the perfect alternative to slot into the middle of the park.

While United according to numerous reports already agreed on a fee and a payment structure with the Blaugrana weeks ago, an issue over the player’s deferred wages that he is owed by his employers has made it impossible to get a deal over the line.

The Dutch player’s situation has of course attracted other suitors interested in his services.

United’s premier league rivals Chelsea are said to be firmly in the race for the 25-year-old and fancy their chances ahead of the Red Devils.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported in the morning that the London club are not only willing to match United’s offer for De Jong but would also be keen on paying his salary debt should they choose to move forward with a potential deal.

According to Ornstein, “Man Utd pursuing deal since agreeing on a fee. Chelsea also pushing hard; indications are they’d pay a fee plus salary debt if formalize interest.”

However, he also reiterates the player’s preference to remain with the Spanish giants. Similar sentiments have been reported by media and news outlet, Relevo.

As per Relevo, De Jong said no to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly who called him, insisting his wish was to stay in Catalonia.

“Todd Boehly called Frenkie De Jong a few days ago to convince him to join Chelsea, but the player said ‘No’ because he wants to stay at FC Barcelona.”

This is undoubtedly a boost for United fans, who will interpret the Relevo report as a sign they are still in the race for the midfield maestro. supporters will also be encouraged by club legend and De Jong’s countryman, Jaap Stam’s comments regarding the player’s likely destination.

Speaking yesterday ahead of United’s opener against Brighton and Hove Albion, Stam said, “My feeling is that Frenkie de Jong will come here [to Old Trafford].”

“At Manchester United, they know for a long time that Frenkie de Jong wants to come otherwise they would never push this long to get it done.”

“It’s just a money issue for now.”

