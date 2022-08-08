Home » Journalists and pundits outraged at Man United’s Marko Arnautovic pursuit

Journalists and pundits outraged at Man United’s Marko Arnautovic pursuit

History of racism, age and quality all considered to count against the Austrian

by Red Billy
Manchester United’s attempts to sign Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic have been branded a horrible mistake by a number of reporters.

It came to light yesterday that United have had a €9 million offer for the former West Ham and Stoke City player turned down by the Italian club.

The fact that United are trying to land a 33-year-old misfit has not gone down well with the fanbase, with social media awash with negative reactions. Journalists and pundits have also condemned the move.

“Arnautovic is evidence United have run out of ideas and the original transfer plan is off the table … these feel like desperate times at #mufc,” said Goal’s James Robson.

“On Friday Erik ten Hag said he only wants the “right players” for his squad. Is Marko Arnautović who turns 34 this season and has spent the majority of the last three years playing in China really the right player?”, added FourFourTwo’s Sam Pilger.

“That #mufc are open to signing Arnautovic is scandalous. Ighalo was supposed to be a one-off yet, two-and-a-half years later, they are looking to sign an older forward who’s been playing in China. In a summer the squad is being ‘rebuilt’. They are insulting supporters.” The MEN’s Samuel Lukhurst complained.

“I’ve got a comment on everything in the world apart from Manchester United signing Marko Arnautović today,” former United captain turned pundit Gary Neville had to say.

But aside from issues around Arnautovic’s age and quality, some correspondents noted that there are serious issues over the player’s character.

“There’s no way that Arnautovic should be a consideration after Kargbo’s accusation,” said Republik of Mancunia’s Scott Patterson, referring to Willem II’s Ibrahim Kargbo’s claim that Arnautovic racially abused him.

BTP Media Network’s Phil Brown notes that Arnautovic was banned for an anti-Albanian slur made against a North Macedonian player.

“Utd knowingly and willingly pursuing a grotesque racist and sexist has me experiencing emotions towards the club that I’ve never felt before… I’m absolutely disgusted at how low this football club has stooped,” Brown said.

Perhaps it is a blessing that United’s bid for the Austrian was turned down as it will give the club a chance to see the overwhelmingly negative reaction that fans and the media would have to his joining the club.

Of course, United need squad players and backup options and that is especially true in regard to the centre-forward position. But Arnautovic is simply not the answer.

