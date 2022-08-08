Sporting CP not an option for Cristiano Ronaldo after Ruben Amorim comments



Yet another Champions League club have ruled out the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

The legendary goalscorer was developed in the Sporting CP academy, but his former club’s manager has dismissed rumours of a return.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Ruben Amorim said of Ronaldo:

“He is a Manchester United player, and I will not be commenting on possibilities that do not exist.”

While not quite as glamorous as Bayern Munich or Atletico Madrid, Sporting would have offered the Portugal captain a route back into Champions League football this season.

Those two European heavyweights have also decided against a move for Ronaldo, the Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn citing a difference in “philosophy” while Atletico declared a move an “impossibility.”

It appears likely that last season’s top scorer will continue at Old Trafford this season, due to a lack of suitors.

That view was echoed by Amorim ahead of his team’s match against SC Braga:

“He is a Manchester United player, and it looks like he will continue.”

While United have publicly insisted that Ronaldo is not for sale, many around Old Trafford have posited that it would be best to cut him loose.

Gary Neville declared that “only one thing has to happen” regarding the situation, strongly arguing that the legendary goalscorer must be allowed to leave.

But with only an offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club to have been tabled and a growing list of impossible destinations, Ronaldo may have nowhere to leave to.

