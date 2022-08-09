Adrien Rabiot likely to replace Scott McTominay at Manchester United

Manchester United are expected to add to their tally of three signings so far in the summer transfer window. But who and how many end up coming through the doors at Carrington remain a mystery.

According to multiple outlets, United have already agreed a fee with Juventus for midfielder Adrien Rabiot in a deal worth £15million rising to £20 million.

The deal is far from close though, as personal terms are yet to be agreed. Dealing with Rabiot’s mother Veronique has proven to be quite the task in the past.

That is not the only stumbling block at the moment. According to Alex Crook of TalkSPORT, the Frenchman’s mother is expected to attend Monaco’s Champions League qualifier against PSV Eindhoven.

And if the French side advance to the main round of the competition, they will be in for the France international.

Erik ten Hag is keen on adding the 27-year-old to the roster at Old Trafford and has personally spoken to him to convince him of the project.

McTominay replacement

And according to L’Equipe, Ten Hag thinks Rabiot can do a far better job than Scott McTominay, who he will essentially be replacing.

He is guaranteed to be a starter at United which will help his ambitions of making it to Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the Qatar World Cup.

Rabiot would ideally like to play in the Champions League but a move to Old Trafford sounds too enticing for him to reject.

And the Rabiot deal does not necessarily put an end to the Frenkie de Jong chase if the MEN are to be believed.

They write, “United have still not walked away from a protracted deal for Frenkie de Jong exactly 90 days from when they first contacted Barcelona about the midfielder.

The complexities of a move for De Jong have finally prompted United to move for an alternative midfielder in Rabiot, who has entered the last year of his contract at Juventus.”

According to Sky, the Premier League giants would need to match the Frenchman’s current €7m per season wage to complete the deal. He had rejected a move to Newcastle United earlier in the summer.



United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Panic stations already. A statement of intent needed. How will Ten Hag respond? The season must truly start on Saturday. Get your Brentford matchday mag now!