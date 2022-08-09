Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo score in Halifax Town victory

After Sunday’s humbling at home to Brighton, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to get his squad fit and ready for the upcoming challenges.

The opening game at Old Trafford saw the Dutch manager use a total of 16 players, with the last three substitutes barely getting a kick in the game.

In order to help the squad with their match fitness, United organised one more behind-closed-doors friendly, this time against non-league side Halifax Town.

Garnacho among the scorers again for #mufc in behind-closed-doors win over Halifax https://t.co/VrhLnjtwCR — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 9, 2022

A lot of contrasting reports had emerged, some of which stated that Cristiano Ronaldo had started the game. But now a detailed MEN report has emerged which states that the Portuguese did not play a part in the game.

The scorers for United were Raphael Varane, Eric Bailly, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo, who grabbed a brace.

The central defensive pair of Varane and Bailly both started the game as well along with Tom Heaton in goal. Interestingly, young Will Fish also got some game-time, playing 30 minutes of the tie.

Garnacho, Amad impress once again

This was not the first friendly where both Garnacho and Amad got on the scoresheet. The duo had hit the back of the net in the previous behind-closed-doors encounter against Wrexham two weeks ago.

Both have been in good form lately, with Garnacho impressing in the Rayo Vallecano friendly while Amad came on as Ronaldo’s substitute and made an immediate impact by scoring United’s opener.

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag chooses to use either of the two against Brentford, especially with Anthony Martial still to be declared fit and Ronaldo yet to achieve full match fitness.

Ten Hag chose to give players who are yet receive significant minutes a run out against the National League side. A similar approach was applied by the club in the Wrexham game where Christian Eriksen had scored.

“United’s squad players were appreciative of the club for arranging an extra match,” was how the article summed up the players’ reaction to the game.

The Red Devils will next face Brentford on Saturday as they seek to return to winning ways. This added game is sure to help Ten Hag as he chooses his first team squad for the game.



