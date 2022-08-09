Bologna believe Marko Arnautovic will stay amid Manchester United interest



Manchester United may struggle to sign Marko Arnautovic given the reluctance of Bologna to do a deal.

The forward is key play player for the Serie A side, having scored 14 goals last season.

The Austrian international signed for €3m Euros from Shanghai port just over a year ago and the club see him as an important part of their project.

They have already turned down a bid worth almost triple that fee and, according to Fabrizio Romano, Director Marco di Vaio has insisted Arnautovic is not for sale:

“Man United on Arnautović? We’re proud of Man Utd interest for Marko but we are not planning to sell him.

“We want to keep him at Bologna as president said, he’s key part of our project – there’s not even price tag.”

With Manchester United reportedly set to make a second bid in the coming days, Bologna’s resolve will likely be tested.

However, manager Sinisa Mihajlović has spoken to Arnautovic and believes that his star striker will stay at the club, although he seemingly left the door ajar:

“I would be happy for Marko [in case he joins United] but I don’t think he will leave.

“I spoke to Arnautović about Man Utd proposal – in case he leaves we will see… but I think he will stay.”

Whether or not fans approve of this move, failing to get Arnautovic would be a huge blow to Erik ten Hag.

His lack of attacking options has come into sharp focus over the last week, with Cristiano Ronaldo pushing for an exit while Anthony Martial sustained a hamstring injury.

So bare is the squad that new signing Christian Eriksen made his debut as a centre forward in the depressing 2-1 home defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ten Hag has watched his new club struggle to add reinforcement despite losing eight first-team players this summer.

With only three additions so far this window, if United can’t sign Marko Arnautovic, the new boss would be forgiven for wondering who on earth the club can sign.







