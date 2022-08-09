Cody Gakpo move being prepared by Man United – Sky Sports



Manchester United are preparing a bid for PSV striker Cody Gakpo, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils are known to be hunting for forward reinforcements this summer after the departure of Edinson Cavani and ongoing unavailability of Mason Greenwood.

Rivals Manchester City and Liverpool have strengthened with Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, respectively, leaving United even further behind in the title race.

And with Cristiano Ronaldo asking to leave the club, only Anthony Martial, currently injured, remains as a specialist striker.

Gakpo is himself a winger by trade but has played as a striker for PSV and due to his height is comfortable anywhere across the front line.

At 23 years of age, he had the ability to develop in a role that has seen him score eight times in 18 games.

Sky reports that United are “preparing a move” for the player.

“Gakpo, currently managed by former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, has emerged as a more long-term solution to the lack of quality options in the forward department,” the outlet says.

“The Netherlands international is a product of PSV’s academy and scored 21 goals in 47 games last season.

“PSV’s stance has been if a club with strong financial resources come in, it is implausible to retain their star players.”

The Dutch star shares the same agent as United manager Erik ten Hag and is valued at €35 million.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Red Bull Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko, who is on the cusp of signing a pre-contract agreement with RB Leipzig, and Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic, who they have dropped interest in after a backlash from the fanbase.

Their interest in Gakpo reportedly precedes Erik ten Hag’s appointment, with links having been made as far back as February.







