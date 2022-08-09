Cody Jakpo: Manchester United target PSV Eindhoven forward

Manchester United are reportedly interested in PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo.

According to Rob Dawson (ESPN), the Red Devils have expressed a desire to sign the Dutchman.

PSV are said to be demanding a fee of £35 million.

The report states:

“Manchester United have registered their interest in Cody Gakpo. There is interest from other Premier League clubs but he would be keen to move to United if terms are agreed.”

“Cody Gakpo is valued around £35 million by PSV and they are unlikely to accept anything less for one of their star players.”

Gakpo is a versatile player and can operate all across the front three positions.

For PSV he is mainly deployed on the left wing, and likes to cut inside and dominate the half-spaces.

He stands at 6’2, and is an explosive winger. Gakpo is quick, direct and is known for making darting runs forward in behind the opposition defence.

He registered 12 goals and 13 assists in 27 appearances for PSV in the Eredivisie last season.

At United, the 23 year old would be an instant upgrade on Marcus Rashford.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly looking to bolster his attacking options this summer.

The club were heavily linked with Ajax winger Antony before being priced out of a move by the Eredivisie champions.

Gakpo is a promising pick, who has the potential to become a superstar.

For £35 million, United could get themselves a bargain!



