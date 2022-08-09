Frenkie de Jong: Spanish press blames the victim for being bullied by Barcelona



Catalan football outlet Sport claims that the situation with Frenkie de Jong and FC Barcelona is coming to a head.

It seems that despite the fact that the best run club in the world has done everything in its power to help the Dutchman resolve the situation, his stubbornness remains truly breathtaking.

Sport notes that the Blaugrana advised De Jong as early as July – ages ago – that the contract he had signed was unlawful, due to the nefarious shenanigans of the former president, Sep Bartomeu.

This renders it null and void, they reckon, so the money the club owes De Jong – some €17 million, isn’t owed at all.

Not only that, but the salary he’s on is based on a null and void contract, so he should only really be being paid about half that amount. So, he has to accept the real salary he should have been being paid all along, or the club will reluctantly, but honorably, allow him to leave for €85 million plus the forfeiture of the money he thinks he is owed.

However, “The Dutchman is not going to accept pressure of any kind and has so far refused to negotiate with any club to leave the Camp Nou,” Sport complains.

“He also did not want to speak directly with Barça about a discount, letting his agents take care of everything and they have not shown any predisposition to do so.”

The rotters.

“With this situation of blockade, both the president of Barça, Joan Laporta, and the coach, Xavi Hernández, have approached the footballer to try to reduce the tension,” Sport continues.

“In both cases it has been made clear to him that Barça is counting on him sportingly and that they are not in favour of a transfer despite the fact that the offers are in the millions.

“In these conversations he has also been made to see that it would be good for him to reconsider his position to lower his salary for the good of the club.

“The Dutchman, for now, has not given any sign that he wants to do it.”

How unreasonable of him. The good of the club. The club he claims to love. How could he?

Meanwhile in a second article of the day on the subject, Sport is concerned that United have given up the chase.

“The ‘Red Devils’ will focus on Adrien Rabiot as an alternative,” they report.

“United and Juventus are close to reaching an agreement close to 17 million euros for the French midfielder.

“United … will have to settle for ‘plan B’ of the big signings that they wanted a few months ago.

“Frenkie de Jong was always Ten Hag’s number one target, but the player’s firm stance has forced the ‘Red Devils’ to pull out and go for a substitute midfielder.”

Clearly, it’s all naughty Frenkie’s fault. That is Sport’s version of events. And with Barcelona set to “activate the fourth lever” that could allow them to finally register their five… wait six … no seven new players in time for kick off on Saturday, it may be a situation that simply ends in stalemate and a legal battle that could drag on for years.







