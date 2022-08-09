Manchester United are in direct contact with Adrien Rabiot and his family



Manchester United are in direct contact with Adrien Rabiot as a move to the Premier League draws closer.

Frenkie de Jong has been the primary target since new manager Erik ten Hag was appointed.

After Barcelona agreed on a fee with Man United, it looked like a transfer was going to happen in the days following.

However, personal terms with the player haven’t been met as the player prefers to be in the Champions League this season.

Chelsea seem like a possible club for the Dutch international who doesn’t want to leave the Spanish giants.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person reported the initial interest from the Red Devils in the 27-year-old as they look to bolster options in the midfield.

After signing Paul Pogba at the start of the transfer window, Juventus will be happy to sell the former Manchester City academy star.

Fabrizio Romano confirms on Twitter that direct contact between Man United and Rabiot’s family is underway.

Manchester United are in direct contact with Adrien Rabiot and his mother Veronique to negotiate on the personal terms – no issue with Juventus as they want to sell Rabiot this summer. 🔴 #MUFC Erik ten Hag, also involved in the direct discussions with the French player. pic.twitter.com/2WODaBzq9H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

He said in a tweet that “Manchester United are in direct contact with Adrien Rabiot and his mother Veronique to negotiate on the personal terms.

“No issue with Juventus as they want to sell Rabiot this summer.

“Erik ten Hag, also involved in the direct discussions with the French player.”

It’s clear to see that the manager wants to work with new options in central midfield.

He has already signed Christian Eriksen who can play deeper but will be looking for even more options such as Rabiot.

United will be hoping they can get this transfer over the line after searching through multiple targets.

