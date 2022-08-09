Manchester United board ignored Ralf Rangnick’s advice on several targets – report



Manchester United have had a disappointing summer transfer window so far.

The Red Devils have missed out on several of their key targets and in what appears to be a desperate situation with just weeks of the transfer window remaining, the board has been left scrambling for panic alternatives such as Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic and Juventus’ Adrian Rabiot.

The club’s recruitment and scouting seem to be at their worst in years. There’s no clear plan and all current pursuits seem to be knee-jerk reactions to the disappointing loss against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Damning details have emerged regarding the club’s transfer strategy that if true, will only serve to make disgruntled supporters even angrier.

According to the Manchester Evening News, former interim boss Ralf Rangnick recommended several targets to the board in multiple positions; suggestions that fell on deaf ears as the hierarchy ignored the German’s advice.

As per Samuel Luckhurst, Rangnick recommended Joško Gvardiol and Konrad Laimer to United before he left, just a week after Ten Hag’s arrival in England.

“Rangnick regarded RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Gvardiol, 20, as a “must-buy” while Leipzig midfielder Laimer, 25, is generating interest from Bayern Munich,” Luckhurst wrote.

The Austria national team manager also recommended Christopher Nkunku to United. The Frenchman had an excellent season with Leipzig.

“Rangnick advised United to scout Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku, 24, but the France international signed a new contract with the Bundesliga side earlier in the summer.”

In an attempt to address the squad’s striker situation, Rangnick tried to persuade the board to go all out for Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, who have both signed for Manchester City.

“Although United’s chances of signing Erling Haaland were always remote, Rangnick urged them to try and negotiate a deal due to the Norwegian striker’s release clause that became active this year.”

“Rangnick also flagged Julian Alvarez as a possible attacking option in January before City negotiated a deal with River Plate for £14m.”

“Ten Hag and Rangnick never met in person but spoke at length on the phone in late May and six days after the Dutchman’s introductory press conference United confirmed Rangnick had left.”

United look set to repeat past mistakes again and make a mess of yet another transfer window that will undoubtedly set the club back further than they already are.







