Manchester United decide against signing Marko Arnautovic



Manchester United have pulled out of a move to sign Marko Arnautovic.

According to Laurie Whitwell (The Athletic), the club have decided against pursuing a deal for the 33 year old amid outrage from fans.

United had lodged a bid of €8 million which was rejected by Bologna.

Erik ten Hag was keen on the signing due to his previous working relationship with the Austrian during his time at FC Twente.

However, United fans were not shy to show their discontent with the signing over social media.

It did not fit the ethos of the club, especially when United were expected to rebuild for the future.

The player had been earlier accused of using racial slurs during the Euro 2020.

Whitwell’s report states:

“It is understood United received a number of complaints from fans about the idea of the club signing the 33-year-old.”

“There were accusations the former West Ham United and Stoke City player used an anti-Albanian slur during Austria’s game against North Macedonia at Euro 2020.”

” UEFA issued a one-match ban as punishment and United supporters emailed the club to ask for consideration on the matter.”

Man United are now expected to move for other attacking targets as Ten Hag looks to reinforce his attacking options.



United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Panic stations already. A statement of intent needed. How will Ten Hag respond? The season must truly start on Saturday. Get your Brentford matchday mag now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

The mag gives you all the news, facts and features you NEED before every game

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy now for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



