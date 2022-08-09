Manchester United’s third kit leaked



Manchester United’s new alternate kit has been leaked.

Hannibal Mejbri was snapped in the kit, with the picture now circulating twitter.

Having wowed onlookers with the classic style of their collared new home and away kits this season, the club have gone a different way with this one.

While Manchester United have a proud history as a working-class club, few would have been expecting the Red Devils to be taking to the pitch in high vis at any point this season.

Faded black lines adorn the main colour, presumably to differentiate it from some of the more garish goalkeeper kits on show in the Premier League.

Gone is the collar too, with a looped neck reminiscent of last season’s kits taking over.

The collar does feature a pattern similar to its cousins (if you squint at it), although this one features gold rectangles as opposed to red and black triangles.

A bold black shield frames the crest, as with the away kit.

However it is set against a black badge rather than the classic red.

@UnitedStandMUFC earlier tweeted the picture along with:

“Hannibal in the leaked #mufc 22/23 third kit. [via men]”

Hannibal in the leaked #mufc 22/23 third kit. [via men] pic.twitter.com/kuMFAu6597 — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 8, 2022

With United taking on Brentford at the Community Stadium, we may see the attire’s debut on Saturday.

The Bees play in red and white, ruling out United’s first and second kits.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Panic stations already. A statement of intent needed. How will Ten Hag respond? The season must truly start on Saturday. Get your Brentford matchday mag now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

The mag gives you all the news, facts and features you NEED before every game

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy now for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



