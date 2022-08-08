Paul Scholes blasts Scott McTominay and Fred after poor showing vs Brighton and Hove Albion



Paul Scholes has blasted Fred and Scott McTominay following Sunday’s poor performance against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The United legend’s brutal assessment was earlier tweeted by UtdPlug:

“Fred gives the ball away all the time and McTominay is trying to run with the ball constantly and then gives it away.”

The pair have featured heavily in a disappointing few years at the club now, and neither can really be said to have ever looked comfortable for more than a short run of matches.

Their lack of ability on the ball has often been a source of frustration for fans at Old Trafford, despite their effort levels earning them plaudits in big games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With Erik ten Hag determined to build a team able to keep possession well, the pair would require a marked improvement in their passing and technique to retain regular places in the side.

For Scholes, it appears to be a matter of the two just keeping things simple:

“Pass it to your best players! It’s not that difficult. It’s criminal on a day like today.”

With Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho on the pitch, neither McTominay nor Fred bore much of a creative burden on Sunday.

However in conceding possession 21 times between them, the ‘McFred‘ axis at times made it impossible for those ahead of them to showcase their talent.

Scholes had more choice words for the duo, with Gary Neville sharing an Instagram post from the former playmaker via twitter:

“Thoughts for the week “MDF’s it’s all about body shape when receiving the ball, too many times facing their own goal and can only play one way …get on the ‘half turn’ for **** sake and bring your forward more talented players into the game.’”

And over on Instagram Scholesey has snapped 😂 pic.twitter.com/WngPERmEpA — Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 8, 2022

With United in the market for midfield reinforcements, the two may not have long to put those notes into practice.

