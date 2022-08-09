Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could finally become a Manchester United player



Manchester United are looking to finally sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in this window.

The club have been linked with the Serbian midfielder for the past three years but are ready to make a solid move this summer, according to The Telegraph.

Lazio are reluctant to sell and are even considering offering their star player a bumper contract to ward off interest.

His current deal has just two years remaining, which could make a deal more likely.

However it would likely take a bid of around €60m to secure Milinkovic-Savic, should the Red Devils follow up on their interest.

While the player has frequently been touted as a United target, the desperation around Old Trafford could speed along a resolution.

Milinkovic-Savic had a fantastic campaign last term, starting in all but two of Lazio’s Serie A matches while contributing eleven goals and as many assists en route to a 5th place finish above city-rivals AS Roma.

Such numbers would be a huge addition to Manchester United’s midfielders, of which only Bruno Fernandes posted double figures last season.

The towering midfielder has often been likened to Paul Pogba in terms of his style of play, which would go some way to explaining United’s longstanding interest.

The Frenchman spent much of his time at Old Trafford linked with an exit and having finally gotten his wish this summer, United could at last pounce on his replacement.

With a deal already in place for Adrien Rabiot and a second bid likely for Marko Arnautovic, Milinkovic-Savic would complete a triple raid on Serie A should the club lodge their intentions.

However, the Serbian superstar’s future may depend on United’s ongoing pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, as we enter week 14 of the Barcelona playmaker’s own saga.







