Sergio Romero joins Boca Juniors on a free transfer

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero has joined Boca Juniors on free transfer.

Fabrizo Romano confirmed the new destination for the ex-United stopper, on his Twitter feed this morning.

Official. Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero joins Boca Juniors on free transfer. 🚨🟡🔵 #BocaJuniors Romero signs with Boca until June 2023. pic.twitter.com/UzxVcIweRA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2022

Romero was linked with a move back to United this summer, following the departure of Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.

Lee Grant has also left the club this summer, leaving United with a gap in their goalkeeping ranks; David de Gea and Tom Heaton are the only two recognised first teamers between the sticks.

Romero played 61 games for United during his time at the club, keeping an impressive 39 clean sheets.

The Argentine is held in high regard by the United fans and will be remembered most for his performances in the triumphant Europa League campaign in 2017.

Romero played every game in the competition that season, which culminated in United lifting the trophy after beating Ajax, in Stockholm.

This remains the last piece of silverware to be won by the club, over five years ago.

The approach for getting a new keeper through the doors has been somewhat indicative of United’s window as a whole so far – slow and undignified with plenty of promise but very little action.

Although not the biggest priority, do expect a goalkeeper to be added to the ranks in the next few weeks, as United fans brace themselves for a hectic end to the window.

After suffering a shock home defeat to start the season and his new reign, Erik ten Hag has to navigate two further games before he will know for sure how his squad will look for the first part of the season.

After seeing a raft of players leave this summer and just three new additions, you can’t help but feel the new boss will be feeling slightly let down by his board, so far.