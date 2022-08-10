Adrien Rabiot: player’s outrageous wage demands preventing completion of a deal



Manchester United and Erik ten Hag have earmarked Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as a midfield alternative, with the manager looking for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

According to reports, United have already agreed on a fee with the Italian giants for Rabiot, in the region of £15 million rising to £20 million.

The club are still yet to agree on terms with the player’s agent and mother, Veronique Rabiot.

The player is said to be open to a move to England, with Ten Hag and the scouting department in sync over the Frenchman’s arrival despite reservations from sections of the fanbase regarding baggage the player would bring with him.

As per a report, the 27-year-old’s wage demands are currently stalling a potential move to Old Trafford for Rabiot.

Carlo Laudisa reports that Juventus are spectators in the matter and have allowed for negotiations between the player’s entourage and United to take place.

“Juventus are now currently only spectators on the Rabiot front and his move to United. There are no problems between the two clubs and personal terms are being discussed.”

Rabiot’s mother is demanding wages of over €10 million per season from the Red Devils on a three-year contract.

In addition to this, the player also wants guarantees of Champions League football from the 20-time English champions.

“That is why the approval has been rather slow in coming.”

Rabiot’s mother is also said to have refused to speak with intermediaries and would only directly negotiate with football director, John Murtough.

Juventus are lining up Paris Saint-Germain’s Leandro Paredes as Rabiot’s replacement. Many United fans will feel that this is the player the club should go for over Rabiot.







