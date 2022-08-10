Carl Anka believes the Scott McTominay and Fred duo is holding Manchester Unted back

The Scott McTominay and Fred duo is holding Manchester United back and must be brought to an end.

These are the views of Carl Anka, wriring for The Athletic, this week.

The McFred axis suffered a miserable afternoon in United’s Premier League opener, which saw them succumb to 2-1 home defeat to a well organised Brighton and Hove Albion.

Anka believes the partnership formed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the COVID season can take the club no further and must now be dismantled.

“United’s defeat to Brighton was evidence that a central partnership forged in chaotic footballing circumstances is now too chaotic to take United any further.

“The limited progressive passing of these two midfielders left United unable to properly knit their defence and attack.”

United fans have been calling for a suitable holding midfielder to address the balance the team lacks when McFred play together, for some time now.

Neither McTominay or Fred are natural holding midfielders, which does grant them a slither of sympathy and highlights the desperation for reinforcements.

Anka believes there is a chance one of the two could do a job in a midfield role for the club but must be offered adequate support.

“As evidenced by Fred’s displays for Brazil next to Casemiro and McTominay’s displays for Scotland, both individual members of the McFred partnership would be better served if used alongside someone more suited to playing as the deepest midfielder.”

“Both Fred and McTominay can serve a purpose in a squad alongside other midfielders but their time as a consistently chosen duo should end.”

This isn’t something Erik ten Hag hasn’t recognised. Frenkie de Jong was the first target on his summer wish list and now the accelerated arrival of Adrien Rabiot has confirmed the new manager does not trust the McFred duo.

