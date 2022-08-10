Cody Gakpo has multiple offers but will only choose Manchester United if it is an option



Manchester United are interested in PSV winger Cody Gakpo in their efforts to prop up their attacking ranks.

The young forward who played in his side’s Champions League third qualifying round yesterday in which they won 3-2 against Monaco, has been tipped as the next attacking arrival at the Theatre of Dreams.

Gakpo, according to numerous reports is on Erik ten Hag’s radar. The player is also said to be open to a move to England.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan has provided key updates on Gakpo and United’s pursuit of the 23-year-old.

According to Van der Kraan, the Dutch winger is a prime target for the Red Devils but a deal is not close.

“He [Gakpo] is not close but he is definitely on their [Manchester United] target list and I think he is a prime target.

“However there is a major transfer issue over Frenkie de Jong and that could stand in the way of the speed of Gakpo coming to United.”

Speaking on the player’s qualities and what he could bring to Old Trafford, “Gakpo is a tall player, with speed. He was voted Dutch Player of the Year by his fellow professional players.

“Everyone in Eindhoven will be sad to lose him. He combines speed with a good left foot and skills.”

“I always refer to Thierry Henry and Robin Van Persie – he’s [Gakpo] not at that level yet. But they came into the Premier League as left-wingers and were turned into strikers under Arsene Wenger and did very well.”

Van de Kraan hinted that Gakpo could be the solution to United’s striker problem if his words are anything to go by.

“He [Gakpo] is slowly being transitioned into a striker because he has had some good coaching from former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who is now his coach at PSV.”

“He is the kind of player Erik Ten hag likes because he likes to play with wingers. For every Dutch player who goes to play in England, it takes time to adapt.”

“Arsenal made a bid for him weeks ago and there are around five Premier League clubs after Gakpo. But if the choice is there, he will go to Manchester United. I think eventually he will be the top man at a big club and I could see him featuring for Manchester United but there are other top clubs in the bidding for wanting him.”

Many fans will be hoping that the club will move fast and close the Gakpo deal. Certainly, a forward of Gakpo’s abilities would be a welcome addition.







