Ex-Manchester United Director Micheal Knighton plots hostile takeover of the club from the Glazers



Former Manchester United director Micheal Knighton has confirmed his intention to initiate a hostile takeover to force the club from the grasp of the Glazer family.

In an interview with Man Utd The Religion, Knighton blasted the Glazer’s ownership of the club, terming them as inept.

This is not the first time Knighton has attempted to buy the Red Devils. He famously came close to purchasing the club in 1989 for just £10 million. The move eventually failed but he was awarded a board seat.

30 years later, Knighton has reiterated his intention to free supporters of the highly unpopular and greedy Glazer family, with protests against them looking unlikely to subside anytime soon.

Speaking during the interview, Knighton said, “We are a club in crisis and we all know the reason why.”

“We have an inept and frankly useless ownership who know little about this game of football. Everyone knows that we need new ownership of this football club and that is my aim and those are my objectives.”

In what will give United fans the most encouragement of a future without the Glazer family at the helm, Knighton insisted plans are already in motion to kickstart a hostile takeover.

“I am making good progress, continuing to talk to the people, I have got some good pledges and good finance.”

“We are now working on the offer document. Remember, it is a hostile bid – that simply means that the club isn’t officially for sale.”

“But my intention is to present these owners with a legitimate, potent and commercial offer to say: ‘You have run out of road, it’s time go because your time is up.”

“Frankly, the fans worldwide have had enough of this regime. The exciting feeling of a new season, which we all have, and that balloon of excitement that is there, it was all burst when we quickly saw the performance against Brighton.”

“The club is in crisis and it will remain in crisis while we have this current ownership.”

“The time has come for the Glazer family to sell the football club. It’s now.”

While this news will undoubtedly buoy supporters and rightly so, the Glazers have shown little in the way of being willing to sell United so far.



