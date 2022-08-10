Frenkie de Jong entourage informs FIFPRO, LaLiga of Barcelona’s actions

Frenkie de Jong is displeased with the way Barcelona are trying to manipulate the situation with the Spanish media and paint him as the villain.

As previously reported, the Dutch midfielder was informed by Barcelona that the last contract he had signed with the club was not legally binding as they believed previous president Josep Bartomeu had had done all sorts of wrong in that deal.

The Catalan giants threatened legal action and even warned the player’s entourage that even they could be implicated in that case.

🚨 Frenkie de Jong is extremely angry with Barcelona. He thinks he's a victim of a planned media slander campaign. His lawyers have contacted AFE, FIFpro and La Liga to denounce the club on their treatment of the Dutchman. (Source: @mundodeportivo) pic.twitter.com/bmxkf1CNrh — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 10, 2022

The last contract, signed by four players — De Jong, Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Clement Lenglet — was signed back in 2020.

De Jong angry at Barca

In the Netherlands international’s case, it mentioned that “It was a two-year extension until 2026 that is reported to have reduced his salary for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, leaving €18million (£15.2m, $18.3m) to be spread across the subsequent four campaign,” the Athletic had mentioned.

Basically, they want to rescind that deal and move forward with the original contract which would wipe the deferred wages off the table, partly enabling the La Liga side to register their new players.

Mundo Deportivo have exclusively revealed that the diminutive playmaker is enraged with Barca’s latest attempt at not paying what is owed to him.

De Jong informs player unions

The 25-year-old’s lawyers have been analysing Barca’s attempts and have made the situation known to AFE (Association of Spanish Soccer Players), FIFPro (the international association of professional soccer players) as well as LaLiga. ,

In fact, La Liga had validated the previous signed contracts.

The Spanish publication have been made aware that the player is not willing to lower his salary demands and will not accept any such moves from Barca.

He is aware of the La Liga side’s attempts to sell him or force him to reduce his salary demands in order to help the club register their new recruits.

United still not giving up hope

“De Jong considers that he is being the victim of a smear campaign against his image from his own club, something inconceivable for him, and he does not intend to give in,” the article further writes.

Despite all the external noise, De Jong is fully focussed on the upcoming season with Barcelona. His relationship with Xavi is said to be excellent and he still sees his future with the club and not Manchester United or Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag is desperate for his compatriot to arrive at Old Trafford and despite reports of Adrien Rabiot heading to Manchester, United remain in the hunt for De Jong.

His entourage remain silent as anything they say now could potentially ruin the peace and hamper future prospects.



United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Panic stations already. A statement of intent needed. How will Ten Hag respond? The season must truly start on Saturday. Get your Brentford matchday mag now!