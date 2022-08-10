Javier Hernandez offers to play for Manchester United for free



Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has offered to play for free if he ever returned to Old Trafford.

In a recent interview, the 34 year old was asked about United’s current situation, to which he stated:

“If United came for me then I’d say ‘yes, I’ll play for free.’ Of course, you know, I’d do that.”

“But I also want to be very respectful to my club. I am playing very consistently and in my mind, my conviction is all about winning a championship with LA Galaxy.

“In the future, if things happen then they happen – but in my mind, I am 100 per cent with LA.”

'Manchester United NEED to get over Sir Alex Ferguson's exit' | Javier Hernandez #mufc #manutd (Watch the absolutely fascinating full interview by clicking the link in the video!) pic.twitter.com/kL2sHpBVNM — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) August 9, 2022

Hernandez is currently leading his team LA Galaxy to a title charge in the MLS.

He was regarded by many United fans as a cult hero, as he helped win plenty of matches with his knack for scoring off the bench.

The Mexican striker played a pivotal part in United’s success during the last few years of Sir Alex Ferguson‘s reign.

He was sent on loan to Real Madrid after the arrival of Louis van Gaal and played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hernandez gave his views on United’s decline post-Sir Alex’s retirement:

“United need to get over the fact that Sir Alex Ferguson has gone.

“Would we like to have someone similar? Yes, yes, yes. But Sir Alex has gone and it is never going to be the same.”

“It doesn’t surprise me what has happened at United because in life it’s not easy having a manager for 26 years in the way that Sir Alex did it.”

“One of his greatest aptitudes, in my humble opinion, was that probably seven out of 10 players who signed for United worked out.”

“That’s not easy, man – not for Real Madrid or Barcelona or even for Chelsea, (Manchester) City, Liverpool or Bayern Munich.”



United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Panic stations already. A statement of intent needed. How will Ten Hag respond? The season must truly start on Saturday. Get your Brentford matchday mag now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

The mag gives you all the news, facts and features you NEED before every game

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy now for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



