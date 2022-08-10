Josip Juranovic: Manchester United keen on signing Celtic right back



Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the situation surrounding Celtic’s Josip Juranovic.

According to Graeme Bailey (90 min), the Croatian right back is high on Erik ten Hag’s list of right backs along with Denzel Dumfries.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in Juranovic and are working hard to bolster their defence.

Celtic are expected to demand nothing less than £15 million.

Juranovic joined the Scottish club last season from Legia Warsaw and immediately hit the ground running. He was named in the Scottish Premier League Team of The Year.

Juranovic predominantly plays at right back, but his versatility allows him to be deployed across any defensive position.

The 26 year old is a big game player and is known to put his best performances when it matters the most.

Aggressive in the tackle, Juranovic uses his intelligence to cover spaces when defending.

He is excellent on the ball and offers a threat going forward.

Diogo Dalot struggled in the first game against Brighton, and many fans were worried at the prospect of him being United’s first-choice going into the new season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has not been fancied by the manager due his lack of technical prowess.

Juranovic would be a smart signing and would provide necessary cover in an important position.



