Juan Mata wants to stay in Europe after Manchester United exit



Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has rejected several approaches from Major League Soccer teams.

It’s clear to see that the former Spanish international wants to continue playing football after a difficult end to his time in Manchester.

Over the last two seasons, he has been used as an emergency squad player failing to get into the team.

According to Marca, Mata has rejected these important offers as he wants to continue playing in Europe.

As well as the MLS, he has also rejected offers in other lower reputation countries as he believes he can still play at the highest level.

The outlet reports that Mata still feels like he has the strength to continue playing.

Despite the transfer window closing in just a matter of weeks and with options decreasing as the time goes on, the midfielder still feels optimistic about finding a new club.

The 34-year-old has been in the Premier League since 2011 where he joined Chelsea from Valencia.

In 2014, he made the move up north to Manchester where he went on to make 196 appearances in the league for the Red Devils.

It was previously reported that Leeds could be willing to strike a deal but a move hasn’t materialized as of yet.

The outlet concludes that movements regarding the future of Mata will happen this week and he could be finding out his new club soon.

A year or two in the top flight will be amazing to see especially after a disappointing end to his time in the Premier League.



