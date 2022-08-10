West Ham United are interested in signing Victor Lindelof



Manchester United’s Premier League rivals West Ham United have earmarked Victor Lindelof as a possible transfer option.

The Hammers are said to consider Lindelof as an alternative option in their quest for defensive reinforcements.

According to reliable Twitter page ExWHUemployee (via West Ham Central), David Moyes’ side is interested in the United centre-back in a potential move that could bring the player to the London Stadium.

Victor Lindelöf of Manchester United has come up as an alternative option

At the moment, there appears to be nothing close or imminent.

It is also unlikely that the Red Devils would let the Swede make a switch to a direct top 6 rival.

United’s squad is also very light and offloading the 28-year-old would only hamper Erik ten Hag’s chances of making a top 4 finish even further.

The defender currently has 2 years remaining on his £120,000-a-week Old Trafford contract, with the option of an extra year.

Should West Ham proceed with a formal approach for Lindelof and United express a willingness to sell, it is likely that the 20-time English champions would demand a high transfer fee and rightly so.

It remains to be seen whether indeed West Ham make a move for Lindelof.

West Ham Central, a relatively reliable source, broke the news of West Ham’s interest in Maxwell Cornet and a reported United target, Ibrahim Sangare of PSV.

The Hammers since then completed the signing of Cornet from Burnley.

A move from Sangare never materialised, with the defensive midfielder penning a new contract with PSV soon after.

Lindelof to West Ham could be one for United and West Ham supporters to keep an eye on.



