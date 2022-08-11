Adrien Rabiot in crunch talks with Manchester United today over transfer



Adrien Rabiot will soon be a Manchester United player.

That is according to reliable reporter Rudi Galetti, who earlier tweeted:

“Agreement in finalization between #MUFC and #Rabiot’s entourage.”

The word was that Rabiot’s mother could provide a difficult stumbling block over wages, with a staggering €30m 3-year contract demanded by Veronique.

It seems, however, that this is no longer an issue, with Galetti adding:

“Unless sensational twists, the midfielder will be a new #ManUTD player soon.”

With crunch talks set to take place today, according to journalist Nicolo Schira (via Daily Star) United look set to finally reinforce their midfield this summer.

Scott McTominay and Fred were ruthlessly exploited against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, adding to calls for the air to be replaced as quickly as possible.

Top target Frenkie de Jong remains at an impasse with FC Barcelona and United are reportedly still looking to add the Dutchman to their ranks, despite interest from Chelsea.

But such is the state of the Red Devils’ midfield, Rabiot is seen as an important addition for Erik ten Hag.

A deal worth £14.75m could be a bargain for a club in desperate need for quality, regardless of his off-field issues in the past.

At the very least, the Frenchman will provide some confidence on the pitch which has been sorely lacking in the current squad.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Panic stations already. A statement of intent needed. How will Ten Hag respond? The season must truly start on Saturday. Get your Brentford matchday mag now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

The mag gives you all the news, facts and features you NEED before every game

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy now for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



