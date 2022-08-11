Barcelona still struggling to register players – economic situation not getting better



Manchester United have been locked in negotiations with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong all summer.

Numerous reports have indicated that United and the Spanish giants already have an agreement in place for the transfer of the midfielder. An issue over the player’s wages is however preventing a move from being finalized.

The Dutchman is also said to be extremely reluctant to leave Catalonia for Old Trafford. His partner is especially not keen on leaving Spain.

However, United’s primary target may not have a choice if matters to do with Barca’s finances are to be considered.

It is an open secret that the Blaugrana need to offload players and move them on a permanent basis in order to register their signings. De Jong is seen as the player most likely to be shown the door to facilitate this, thus United’s interest and an agreement with Barca, with Erik ten Hag keen on a reunion with his former player.

So bad is the situation with Xavi’s side that they have only been able to register 17 players if a report by news outlet Sport is to be believed.

According to Sport, the club is struggling to register their players and new arrivals before their La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano.

“Barça are still struggling to register all their players before Saturday’s LaLiga opener, against Rayo Vallecano. The club is optimistic, although their sporting department have admitted some concern since some problems yet remain and time is short.”

“In LaLiga, there are only seventeen players registered in the club’s squad, although three of them do not have a number.”

De Jong is one of those who have been registered and have been given a kit number.

The Spanish giants also have a bad credit rating, but the club confirmed today this had improved from negative to stable.

✅ Barcelona confirms rating agency DBRS Morningstar has improved the club’s rating from ‘negative’ to ‘stable’. The rating highlights the positive actions taken by the board to improve their financial state, team, Espai Barça project & agreements w/ strategic partners. #FCB 🔵🔴 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@ReshadRahman_) August 10, 2022

Barca’s financial woes nevertheless seem to be pinned on the sale of De Jong. This is despite the activation of a 4th economic lever.

Forbes report that the club were still left €60m short even after the operation in which they sold a further 24.5% of Barca Studios to the GDA Luma.

It remains to be seen whether this situation will play to the Red Devils’ advantage.







