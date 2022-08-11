Chelsea edge ahead of Manchester United in Frenkie de Jong chase

After chasing Frenkie de Jong’s signature for over three months, it seems like Manchester United might end up losing the Dutch playmaker to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

This latest revelation comes from SPORT who have acted like Barcelona’s mouthpiece right from when the saga started. They write that the Catalan club have called the Dutch midfielder’s agent Ali Dursun for a face-to-face meeting.

Barca need a solution & fast

The La Liga side are desperate for a solution. They are ware that time is running out for them to register all their new recruits and Xavi wants everyone to be available for their opening La Liga game.

One of the best ways to accelerate the solution is to either force De Jong to take a drastic salary cut or leave. As of now, talks with Chelsea are most advanced as they are ready to pay over €80 million plus they have the added advantage of Champions League football to offer.

CONFIRMED: Agreement between FC Barcelona and Chelsea for Frenkie De Jong is very close. ~ @gerardromero — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) August 10, 2022

However, the Netherlands international still prefers to play in Barcelona and both United and Chelsea are yet to convince the player to make the move to England.

United had, earlier in the summer, agreed a a fee of around €85 million with United, including add-ons with the Catalan outfit. Erik ten Hag had personally called up his compatriot in a bid to convince the player of the project in Manchester.

Interestingly, the Camp Nou club are close to agreeing a fee with Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva.

FDJ-Barca relation at an all-time low

Barca have informed De Jong’s entourage that a salary cut must be taken in order for the player to remain in Catalunya. However, there is no chance of that happening at the moment according to ESPN.

The decision to let the playmaker leave is purely an economic one and not based on sporting merit, as has been reiterated by Barca president Joan Laporta.

But they have tried to force the issue through a multiple ways, something that has irked De Jong. They have tried to use the Spanish media to paint him as the villain.

United to lose out?

As previously reported, they had even sent a letter to the player which stated that the last contract renewal which he signed back in 2020 and which included clauses of deferred wages and when they were meant to be paid, had alleged irregularities.

All this have turned the heads of Barcelona supporters who even went on to abuse the Dutchman while he was en route to training. The player’s lawyers were forced to complain to FIFPRO and La Liga about Barca’s treatment of the player.

Less than three weeks remain before the transfer window shuts. Some sort of clarity regarding De Jong’s potential next destination is expected within the week. Despite United’s best attempts, if Chelsea manage to land the player, there will be huge fan outrage considering the time spent on a single target.



United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Panic stations already. A statement of intent needed. How will Ten Hag respond? The season must truly start on Saturday. Get your Brentford matchday mag now!