Cody Gakpo responds to Manchester United transfer rumours



Reported Manchester United target Cody Gakpo has responded to rumours linking him with a move to the Old Trafford club.

United are reportedly readying a bid for the PSV Eindhoven star, whose market value as per Transfermarkt is €30 million.

But speaking after PSV’s victory over Monaco on Tuesday, which saw them progress to a playoff against Scottish side Rangers for a place in the Champions League group stages, Gakpo told ESPN (via Goal):

“We must first focus on and try to make it to the Champions League.”

“Then it is more likely that I will stay. I don’t think I have said anywhere that I am leaving, so there is definitely a chance that I will stay.

“I’m open for a cup of coffee with the management – or coffee for them and water for me. We’ll see how it goes.”

If taken on face value, Gakpo’s words mean that United will have to wait until August 24th – the date of the second leg of that Rangers playoff – before they get an answer from the Dutch forward.

This is less than ideal for Erik ten Hag as he attempts to secure signings as soon as possible, with the Premier League season in full swing.

United’s summer transfer business started well, with the signings of Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.

However, other forays into the market have been frustrating and unproductive.

Playmaker Frenkie de Jong, Ten Hag’s main target, appears to have chosen Chelsea should he leave Barcelona. Striker Benjamin Sesko has chosen to stay at Salzburg, United themselves have pulled out of a deal for Marko Arnautovic and have been priced out of a move for Ajax’s Antony.

Whether the club will sit and wait for yet another target for two more weeks remains to be seen.







