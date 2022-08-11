Ethan Laird set to join Queens Park Rangers on loan

Manchester United currently have three right-backs in their squad. And Erik ten Hag has decided that Ethan Laird needs a further loan spell in order to be ready to break into the first-team.

Diogo Dalot seems to be The Dutchman’s preferred choice for the role at the moment, though he did not impress in the opening game against Brighton.

And Laird, who had started in the last pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, has provisionally agreed a loan with Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers according to Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath.

QPR were not the only side who were in for his services. According to the MEN, Preston were also trying to secure the 21-year-old’s services for this season.

Prior reports had stated that Watford were close to signing him on a temporary basis. However, the Hornets opted to sign Mario Gaspar from Villareal and cooled their interest.

Laird has spent time away from Old Trafford with MK Dons, Swansea and Bournemouth in the past. Even Ajax were rumoured to be looking at the England U-19 international at one point in the transfer window.

Laird was a regular under Russel Martin at The Dons. The manager even brought the young full-back to Swansea with him the following season.

An injury suffered in December meant that Laird failed to get back into the side and instead United recalled him from the Liberty Stadium and sent him to promotion-chasing Bournemouth.

But fitness and form issues meant he could not establish himself under Scott Parker. He will be hoping to impress at the London outfit under Michael Beale.

Despite Laird’s move, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is still not guaranteed to remain at Old Trafford. If a suitable alternative emerges, the former Crystal Palace defender might be allowed to move back to his former club who are said to be interested.

Ten Hag believes a loan spell will help in Laird’s development as he needs regular game time at this stage of his career.

The Red Devils are still trying to get a few defenders off the wage bill like Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones as well as Brandon Williams. The money generated is likely to be used to help Ten Hag get a few more players in before the transfer window shuts.



