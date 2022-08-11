Frenkie de Jong verbally abused by Barcelona fans



Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong is currently embroiled in a tussle with his employers.

The Blaugrana midfielder is owed significant wages by the Spanish giants, a factor which has brought his possible transfer to a standstill.

Amidst uncertainty over the future of the 25-year-old, United’s Premier League rivals, Chelsea have swooped in and are said to not only be willing to match the Red Devils’ offer for the player but also pay off his salary debt.

According to numerous reports today, the United hierarchy has all but given up on a deal for De Jong who they had lined up as the summer marquee signing.

🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC have all but given up on signing Frenkie de Jong. @JacobsBen — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 10, 2022

The saga for the former Ajax player has taken another twist today with pictures emerging of his agent arriving for a meeting with Barcelona officials.

🚨🇳🇱 De Jong’s agents arrive in Barcelona for a meeting with the club. #MUFC @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/Gsc8y33NgW — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 10, 2022

Ali Dursun and Hasan Centikaya are in Spain, with their client’s future suspected to be on top of the agenda.

The situation is made more vital considering the Catalonia club is unable to register their new signings including Robert Lewandowski, unless De Jong agrees to another significant wage cut or completely departs in a permanent move.

A shocking video on social media shows the midfield maestro being verbally abused by Barcelona fans.

In the video, the player is driving away in a hurl of insults from Barca supporters.

🇳🇱 Frenkie de Jong is being verbally abused by Barcelona fans upon arrival at their training ground. [@sport, @DBR8] 🔴pic.twitter.com/8BMRFdXtL3 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 10, 2022

In wide sections of the Spanish club’s fanbase, De Jong has been made out to be the villain.

This is because the player has refused to leave, reiterating his wish to remain in Xavi’s side.

With this fresh news, it is mind-boggling why the Netherlands international would still prefer to stay with his current club instead of making a move to England.

