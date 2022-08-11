Frenkie de Jong’s partner shares Instagram story amid showdown talks with FC Barcelona



Frenkie de Jong’s partner Mikky Kiemeney sent fans into a frenzy with her Instagram story yesterday.

De Jong and his agent were seen heading into the club’s offices in Ciutat Esportiva.

The 25 year old was expected to hold showdown talks with Barcelona over his future.

Amidst the chaos, Mikky shared a picture of her with Frenkie captioned: ‘Meanwhile living our best life’

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong and Mikky on Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/4biHCRIiNh — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) August 10, 2022

De Jong is said to be adamant about receiving his deferred wages and has reportedly given the matter into the hands of a lawyer.

His partner Mikky is reportedly desperate to continue living in the Catalan city.

Frenkie de Jong's partner Mikky Kiemeney is understood to be desperate to continue living in Barcelona. #mufc #mujournal [@JBurtTelegraph] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) August 11, 2022

Barca on the other hand consider De Jong’s new contract voidable due to criminality in its stipulations and want the player to take a wage cut if he wishes to stay.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are awaiting the Dutchman’s final call, which is expected to be made in the coming hours.

De Jong still remains Manchester Utd’s number one priority this summer, and the club are expected to wait until he makes his final decision before proceeding to other targets.

United have fixated on an €80 million fee with Barcelona and have a broad agreement in place with De Jong’s agent.

According to The Telegraph, Erik ten Hag would ideally want Frenkie de Jong, Adrien Rabiot and a forward before the end of the window.

John Murtough has reportedly flown into Turin to discuss personal terms with Rabiot and his mum Veronique.



