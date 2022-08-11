Juan Mata will not be joining Leeds United this summer, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

There’s nothing agreed between Juan Mata and Leeds, despite rumours. He’s appreciated as top professional and person but no talks ongoing as things stand. ⚪️🇪🇸 #LUFC Also links to Real Oviedo are wide of the mark – Mata will make a decision on future soon. pic.twitter.com/bS6QC4bCQW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2022

Leeds were rumoured to be interested in bringing Mata to Elland Road and remain admirers of the Spaniard. However, no formal offer has been submitted.

It is believed Mata is going to make a decision on his future soon, with reports of a move to Real Oviedo also wide of the mark.

Mata was the first signing of the post-Ferguson era at United and is one of only a very few players that has left with any credit in that period.

Known as one of football’s nice guys, United fans would have been left a little disappointed if Mata was to join their bitter rivals from across the Pennines.

Mata managed to assert himself as a bit of a fan’s favourite during his eight year stay at the club – scoring 51 goals in 275 games.

His finest hour in a United shirt undoubtedly came in a 2-1 win at Anfield in 2015.

Mata scored both goals on the day. One of these was a sumptuous bicycle kick to put United two to the good and on the way to an impressive victory.

The performance remains one of United’s finest at Anfield in recent memory, both as a team and individually.

Mata was one of a raft of players released from United this summer, after his contract expired and is yet to be replaced.

A huge end to the transfer window is upon the United hierarchy, with Erik ten Hag in dire need for reinforcements to his threadbare squad, with the season now underway.







