Manchester United insist on permanent transfer of Eric Bailly



Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been linked with a move away this summer.

However the Red Devils are only willing to sanction a permanent move, according to reports.

United have already allowed Alex Telles to join Sevilla on a loan with no obligation to buy, despite there being slim chance of the Brazilian featuring for the Reds again.

The same is true of Dean Henderson who joined Nottingham Forest, although the club seem to harbour hopes that the outspoken goalkeeper can play a role for the club in future.

The Bailly news comes amid interest from Olympique Marseille.

L’Equipe reports that the French giants see the Ivorian as a replacement for William Saliba, following the defender’s return to parent club Arsenal after his loan ended.

Bailly has also drawn interest from Serie A, with his former manager Jose Mourinho keen to reunite him with Chris Smalling at AS Roma.

Italian rivals AC Milan have also been credited with an interest.

In Spain, Sevilla were a possible destination, although they are regarded as unlikely to make an offer to sign Bailly on a permanent basis.

One door to staying in the Premier League was closed to the centre back when Fulham instead signed Issa Diop, although that may have opened another as West Ham now look to reinforce their defence.

With Erik ten Hag scrambling for reinforcements to his midfield and attack, the club appear determined to raise funds by offering out a player who only featured in seven matches last season.

However his injury record seems to be dissuading potential suitors from lodging permanent bids, with only Roma willing to take the gamble.







