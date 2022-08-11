Manchester United Women sign Aissatou Tounkara

Manchester United women have signed 27 year old French international, Aissatou Tounkara from Atletico de Madrid Femenino.

The defender has spent four years at the Spanish club and comes to United fresh off the back of France’s Euros campaign where they reached the semi-finals.

Upon her arrival Tounkara said, “I am very happy and honoured to join such a prestigious team as Manchester United.

“I can’t wait to start this new challenge and join my team-mates.”

Meanwhile, Reds boss Marc Skinner said, “Aissatou is a player we had been monitoring for a while and are delighted to now bring her to the football club.

“She will offer vital Champions League and European competition experience to our younger players, and a real maturity to our all-round defensive play.

“We now look forward to embedding Aissatou into our squad during pre-season.”

United kicked off their pre-season friendlies yesterday at Carrington where they hosted Blackburn Rovers.

They will then play Liverpool also at Carrington before heading off to France for the AMOS Women’s French Cup.

The Reds will take on Paris Saint Germain in the semi-finals on August 16th with, Bayern Munich and Barcelona facing off in the other semi-final.

United will then face one of those teams on August 19th in the third-place play-off or the final.

The season will kick off on the weekend of the 10th September and United’s new defender will hope to feature.

It has also been announced today that their game against Aston Villa on December 4th will take place at Old Trafford, in a welcome early season boost for fans and players alike.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Panic stations already. A statement of intent needed. How will Ten Hag respond? The season must truly start on Saturday. Get your Brentford matchday mag now!