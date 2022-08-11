Marcus Rashford: Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing Manchester United striker



Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly shown interest in signing Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

According to L’Equipe, talks are advancing positively with the player’s entourage.

PSG coach Christopher Galtier made it clear in a recent press conference that the club were in the market for another striker.

The departure of Arnaut Kalimuendo and Mauro Icardi has left PSG short on options up front.

Rashford’s current contract at United runs till 2023.

The Englishman’s form has dipped significantly over the past two seasons, and he has been heavily criticised for his performances.

Rashford is not expected to be a guaranteed starter under Erik ten Hag’s possession-based style of play, so a move to PSG could help revive his career.

Moreover, the French giants would be capable of paying Rashford’s massive wages.

The 24 year old has complemented United’s massive commercial value over the past years, and his loss would hit the club significantly in that aspect.

Rashford is a big presence over social media, especially with his off-field antics.

United are still looking to get a few additions this transfer window, especially in midfield and attack.

PSV’s Cody Gakpo is a name of interest to Ten Hag.

The Dutchman is a similar profile player to Rashford and could be a like-for-like replacement.



