Predicted XI vs Brentford: Erik ten Hag to ring the changes in bold line-up



With Anthony Martial not yet back in training but Cristiano Ronaldo heavily involved, we expect the Portuguese legend to lead the line for United at Brentford on Saturday.

Last time out Ronaldo was short of match fitness so manager Erik ten Hag started the game playing Christian Eriksen in a false 9 position, an experiment that was not very successful.

As a result, it seems more than likely that the system will be changed.

United also looked shaky defensively against Brighton so the manager could mix things up on the back line as well.

Tyrell Malacia and Raphael Varane took part in a behind closed doors friendly against Halifax in the week and could replace Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, respectively.

Shaw was subbed in the Brighton game although that could have been due to tiredness after having been ill earlier in the week.

Midfield duo Scott McTominay and Fred were also subbed in that game after poor performances, so Ten Hag might decide to ring the changes in midfield as well.

If Ronaldo does start up front, Eriksen could move to a number six role as he did in the second half against Brighton to great effect.

Donny van de Beek also looked good in that game and may also start in a deep midfield role, or as the number 10 with Bruno Fernandes playing deeper.

In either case it would be a very attacking line-up but the manager was never afraid to play without defensive midfielders during his time at Ajax.

James Garner is another, more defensive option.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are likely to continue on the wings and Diogo Dalot is the undisputed right back option at the moment.

With David de Gea making up the XI in goal, this then is our predicted line-up for Saturday’s game:







