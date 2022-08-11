Ralf Rangnick advises Saša Kalajdžić to stay in Germany amidst links to Manchester United



Stuttgart striker Saša Kalajdžić has in recent days been widely linked with a move to England, with Manchester United the most interested party.

Times Sport reported that United see Kalajdžić as a different option to the profile of attackers they already have at the club.

“Sasa Kalajdzic is seen as a possible signing by Manchester United as they seek a striker with more physical presence than the present options of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and the possibly departing Ronaldo.”

🚨🇦🇹 Sasa Kalajdzic is seen as a possible signing by #mufc as they seek a striker with more physical presence than the present options of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and the possibly departing Ronaldo. @TimesSport ✅ — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 10, 2022

The 20-time English champions lost out on the race for Benjamin Sesko and appear to have turned their attention to other attacking alternatives, with Kalajdžić and Cody Gakpo top of the list.

However, in what may be a fresh blow to United’s pursuit of the 25-year-old, former interim boss Ralf Rangnick has come out, advising the target man against making the switch to England.

The German manager has advised the player to remain with his club instead of going to Old Trafford.

The Austrian national team head coach said, “It is important that Saša remains injury-free this season and trains and plays at the highest possible level.”

“If he stays in Stuttgart this season, it will not be detrimental to his development.”

The 64-year-old’s comments will certainly not be of help to the Red Devils should they formally make a move for the player, who plays under Rangnick for Austria.

Kalajdžić recently spoke about his future and hinted at being open to a sensational move.

He told DAZN, ” I don’t know myself how my future will turn out but that will become apparent in the next few weeks or as soon as possible, but I can’t influence many things either.”

While the striker missed a chunk of last season with an injury, he still managed a decent six goals and two assists in 15 Bundesliga appearances.

