Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United press conference ahead of Brentford fixture



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke to the press today ahead of their game against Brentford on Saturday.

When asked for an update on Cristiano Ronaldo situation, he responded by saying:

“He had a good training week, two half games, for the starting eleven you will see tomorrow. I’ve made my decision.”

Rashford was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but Ten Hag dismissed the rumour:

“He’s really important, from first day he’s really important. And I like him. He will stay at Manchester United.”

In responding to the Brighton and Hove Albion defeat, the manager was bullish, saying that he will do what he always does:

“I analyse the game, what went well what went wrong. We tell the players how they have to improve to give them solutions.”

“Football is a game of mistakes, we know we have to improve.”

While the journalists gathered could not elicit a response from Ten Hag on specific transfer targets, the Dutchman insisted that he is on the same page as the board.

“I’m happy, we get on really well. I can’t talk about players at other clubs.” He answered a repeat of the question with a curt “Yes.”

Regarding the pressure at Manchester United, the new boss insists he is prepared, saying:

“I know there is always pressure and I have to experience how that is. Everyone expects Manchester United to win every game. I prepare my team as good as I can.”

Specific to Brentford, the manager expects a “hard” match, citing the fact that “The coach and a team have been long together with a good structure,” similar to Brighton.

As far as team news goes, Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof are both still unavailable.







