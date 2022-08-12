Florentino Perez dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rumours



Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has bluntly addressed rumours concerning a potential switch from Manchester United to the La Liga champions for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Perez was quizzed by fans regarding a potential comeback to the Santiago Bernabeu for Ronaldo.

The Los Blancos president was staying at a hotel in Helsinki for the club’s UEFA Super Cup final win against Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the viral video, a Los Merengues supporter is heard telling the president, “president, sign Cristiano.”

The 75-year-old then responded by saying, “Cristiano? Again? At 38 years old?”

Despite getting the age of the Portuguese striker wrong, it is clear that Perez has no intention of following the Red Devils’ footsteps and lining up a sensational comeback for the player who brought so much success to Real Madrid during his time in Spain.

With Perez’s blunt comments, it appears the Spanish giants have all but ruled themselves out of running for the signature of the five-time Ballon d’Or-winner.

Ronaldo, 37, had asked United chiefs to accept any suitable offers that would come in for him in his quest for regular Champions League football.

However, the ageing forward and his facilitators have found a switch to a top European club hard to come by, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, PSG and Atletico Madrid all distancing themselves from a move.

Some have even come out publicly to reject the Portugal captain’s advances.

Perez becomes the latest official of a top club to do this.

Ronaldo played in the second half of United’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion and is facing a race against time to be fit for United’s clash against Brentford this weekend.

With the player running out of options, an Old Trafford stay looks to be the most likely outcome.



