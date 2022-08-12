Glazers turned down the chance to sell 50% Manchester United stake



Manchester United’s parasitic owners rejected the chance to sell a significant stake of the club recently, it has been revealed.

The Red Devils have been on a steep decline since 2013 when they won their last league title under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Since then, there have been calls for the Glazer family to relinquish control of England’s biggest football club, albeit unsuccessfully.

Demonstrations and protests against the club owners are at an all-time high, with a major walk-out in an effort to empty Old Trafford against Liverpool being planned. The move, if pulled off, would represent the biggest form of opposition to the Glazers since last year when the clash between the two bitter rivals was postponed.

They continue to take tens of millions out of the club, without contributing any of their money. The 20-time English champions are currently in one of their worst positions, with the club almost on its knees.

And in a startling revelation, The Times reports that the Glazer family turned down the opportunity to sell a 50 percent stake to a Saudi-backed fund.

According to Matt Dickinson, the Saudi-backed fund went on ahead to purchase Newcastle, wrestling control from former administrator, Mike Ashley.

“They turned down the chance to sell a 50 percent stake to the Saudi-backed fund that ended up purchasing Newcastle United,” Dickinson said.

As per the reporter, the Glazers preferred to continue with their gluttonous practice of taking out millions in dividends every year at the expense of the club’s development.

Recently, ex-United director Micheal Knighton came out in an interview, reiterating his intention to initiate a hostile takeover of the Red Devils that would see the Glazers shown the door.

In what has caused a frenzy amongst United supporters, Knighton branded United’s owners as inept, accusing them of using the club as a cash cow – sentiments shared by a large section of the fanbase.

However, numerous reports have since come out saying the club does not view the billionaire as a legitimate candidate and does not consider him a threat.

✅ Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton believes the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them. @sistoney67 #MUFC 🔴💰 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 10, 2022

Knighton himself hinted at needing the assistance of fellow billionaire and United fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe to stage a successful takeover.

The Times, in their report, also mention Ratcliffe as a man with the money and nous to rescue his boyhood club.

The news of the Glazers turning up their nose at the Saudi-backed fund will undoubtedly anger fans who are desperate for an end to their era of horror and decay.







