Hannibal Mejbri set for loan deal, Championship club likely



Hannibal Mejbri is set to leave Manchester United on loan.

That is according to Tunisian journalist Ahmed Adala, who earlier tweeted:

“INFO: Hannibal Mejbri will leave Manchester United.

“The Tunisian will go on loan to another club in the next few hours (or in the next few days). Obviously, except last minute surprise.”

With Hannibal having shown great promise last season in the U23s and on international duty, he can expect to have many suitors.

He represented Tunisia in both the Arab Cup and the African Cup of Nations, despite his young age and lack of senior experience.

Hannibal even managed to break into the first team under Ralf Rangnick, featuring briefly against Liverpool and making his first start against Crystal Palace on the last day of the season.

The playmaker joined United in 2019 from AS Monaco in a deal worth up to £10m.

Initially seen as a number ten, he has often played in deeper position but seems to be moving towards a slightly wider position, even drawing comparisons with Jack Grealish for his dribbling ability and knack for winning fouls.

During preseason Erik ten Hag even deployed him as a striker, although that probably says more about a lack of options than it does about Hannibal’s future role.

Adala does not offer any insight into where the talented youngster will be going, but The Peoples Person previously reported on interest from several Championship clubs.

Birmingham City are seen as the most likely destination at this stage.







