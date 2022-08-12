I have a bad feeling about him: Lou Macari on Adrien Rabiot



Former Manchester United player Lou Macari has slammed the club’s pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on live television.

Speaking on MUTV where he is now a pundit, Macari criticised the club for going after Rabiot, who many view as an underwhelming alternative to Erik ten Hag’s primary target Frenkie de Jong.

The Red Devils are currently in a desperate rush for midfielders with just about 3 weeks of the transfer window left.

After growing frustrated with the hold-up between Barcelona and De Jong, Rabiot recently emerged as a concrete target for the club.

While a fee in the region of £15m has been agreed between United and the Italian giants for the permanent transfer of the 27-year-old, personal terms are yet to be resolved.

Football director John Murtough has been spotted leaving Turin where negotiations between the player’s agent and mother Veronique Rabiot took place.

Macari passionately shared the reservations held by many United supporters who have been left unimpressed with news of possible Old Trafford switch for the Frenchman.

While coming on MUTV as a guest during United’s live coverage of Ten Hag’s press conference, Macari delivered his damning verdict of Rabiot, “I’d never really heard of him.”

“Clubs spend millions of pounds scouting players across Europe, but nobody else has made a move for this fella.”

“Why do you think this is? I have got a bad feeling about the guy.”

Rabiot has an extensive rap sheet of misdemeanors in his career, including an acrimonious and highly publicised parting of ways with PSG, where he first came into the spotlight.

United chiefs would be fools not to listen to Macari.



