John Murtough should close Adrien Rabiot deal today



Manchester United’s director of football John Murtough will meet Adrien Rabiot’s agent-mother Veronique today to agree personal terms ahead of a €17 million move from Juventus.

United have turned to the controversial Frenchman after a deal to sign Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong appears to have fallen through for a number of complicated reasons.

Whilst the Red Devils are not completely out of the race for the Dutchman, it would appear they are now progressing the transfer of the 27 year old come what may.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted that “Murtough has meeting scheduled with player’s mother and agent Veronique in Turin. Key days for the negotiation.

“#MUFC Full agreement with Juve for €17m but it’s no[w] time for Man Utd to meet with Rabiot’s camp.”

The Peoples Person previously relayed other reports claiming the talks were set to take place yesterday.

Those reports had jumped the gun slightly, but today’s meeting is almost certain to take place as arguably football’s two most reliable journalists, Romano and Di Marzio, have both confirmed it.

It has been reported elsewhere that United have offered €7 million a year salary (£112,000 per week), but that Rabiot wants more.

In fairness, that does seem to be quite a low offer for an established international footballer in his prime.

It offers no increase on his current deal at Juve.

Reports claim Mme Rabiot is demanding €10 million (around £160,000 per week), which does not seem that unreasonable.

With a fee agreed between the clubs, and the player keen to try his hand in the Premier League, the signs are good that Murtough should be able to wrap this one up today, or at least, pretty quickly.







